HS Softball: Hatley sweeps North Side in first round of playoffs

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) — Hatley defeated North Side in both games of its doubleheader to advance to the second round of the 2A playoffs.

The Tigers won game one 15-0 and knocked off the Gators in game two 16-0.

Hatley will play the winner of Union and Water Valley in the second round of the playoffs.