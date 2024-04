HS Softball: Lamar County walks off Hamilton in extra innings

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) — Lamar County softball ended its pitchers’ duel against Hamilton in extra innings with a solo home run from Lynley Butts.

The teams played seven scoreless innings thanks to flawless pitching performances from Alana Cathcart and Trinity Jones.

In the eighth inning, the Bulldogs finally broke through with the walk-off home run to secure the 1-0 victory.