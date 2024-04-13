HS Softball: New Hope hangs on to beat Pontotoc

New Hope traveled to Pontotoc for a 5A Region-1 matchup. The Trojans were in a battle all night but they did just enough to win 3-1.

The game was dominated by pitching early, going into the fifth inning scoreless. Lea Kathryn Hardy broke the deadlock with an RBI double scoring Kaselyn Harcrow to put the Trojans up 1-0. A few batters later Jeoreia Henry drove in Hardy to double the lead.

Pontotoc fought back in the bottom of the fifth, Olivia Galloway drove in Claire Gravat but that was all the scoring the Trojans could muster.