HS Softball: Nine-run sixth inning fuels Smithville comeback

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Smithville softball overcame a seven run deficit to beat Myrtle 16-8 and force a win-or-go-home game three.

The Falcons jumped out to a 8-1 lead courtesy of a Dream Carnell single to take the lead. In the fourth inning pitcher Brooklyn Streich helped herself with an RBI single.

Smithville tacked on one run in the fourth inning, put up five runs in the fifth with an Audrey Summerfield single and then in the sixth the Seminoles exploded for nine runs.

Hallie Benson closed out the game in the circle for Smithville and put an exclamation mark on the game with a three-run home run in the sixth to extend the lead.

The two teams will meet again on Monday with a trip the the state semifinals on the line.