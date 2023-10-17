HS volleyball state championship matchups are set

North half championships for high school volleyball wrapped up Monday night. Here are the results:

5A: Lafayette def. New Hope 3-0

3A: Alcorn Central def. Belmont 3-0

2A: Ingomar def. Walnut 3-0

1A: Noxapater def. Stringer 4-1. It’s the Tigers’ first-ever appearance in the state championship.

The volleyball state championships will be held at Ole Miss. Here are the matchups:

5A: Lafayette vs. East Central (Thursday, October 19th, 1 pm)

1A: Noxapater vs. Pine Grove (Friday. October 20th, 1 pm)

2A: Ingomar vs. St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Friday, October 20th, 3 pm)

We will have highlights from some matches and will keep you informed!