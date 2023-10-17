HS volleyball state championship matchups are set
North half championships for high school volleyball wrapped up Monday night. Here are the results:
5A: Lafayette def. New Hope 3-0
3A: Alcorn Central def. Belmont 3-0
2A: Ingomar def. Walnut 3-0
1A: Noxapater def. Stringer 4-1. It’s the Tigers’ first-ever appearance in the state championship.
The volleyball state championships will be held at Ole Miss. Here are the matchups:
5A: Lafayette vs. East Central (Thursday, October 19th, 1 pm)
1A: Noxapater vs. Pine Grove (Friday. October 20th, 1 pm)
2A: Ingomar vs. St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Friday, October 20th, 3 pm)
We will have highlights from some matches and will keep you informed!