HSFT Stop #1: West Lowndes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — West Lowndes only won one district game a year ago but the Panthers still made a run to the quarterfinals.

1A region 4 was a gauntlet but it helped prepare the team for the playoffs.

“Having that hard schedule helped us out come playoff time but Biggersville was just so much better than everyone else,” head coach Anthony King said. “That’s just it the last three years we lost to the state champs so you feel pretty good about it.”

Now the focus is on becoming a state championship contender, the Panthers aren’t content with a few playoff wins each season.

“We got a lot of young guys and got a good strength and conditioning coach, so him prepping those guys now makes it better for the future,” senior linebacker Kam Evans said.

Success in the Fall starts for West Lowndes in grueling summer workouts.

“You got to get used to the heat so at the beginning of school when actual practice starts you’ll get used to it,” junior lineman Eli Sanders said. “Being out here on the field in the summer so you’re getting in work that other guys aren’t.”

Head coach Anthony King is relying on senior Kam Evans to step up on the field and as a leader, but that role is nothing new to him.

“I’ve been a leader since my ninth grade year,” Evans said. “I like to encourage these guys and get them up. They see me going to all these camps and stuff and that really encourages them so I’m glad to be a part of that process.”

King isn’t skipping steps with this team, his top priority is taking care of business in district play and then going from there.

“Our basic thing is just to win district,” King said. “Win district so that we can have more playoff games at home.”

West Lowndes kicks off its season against Aberdeen.