HSFT Stop #60: Tupelo

Tupelo, Miss. (WCBI)- Quarterback Noah Gillon was on Tupelo’s squad as a ninth grader. After spending the last two years as Booneville’s QB, he’s back with the Golden Wave.

“Everybody was excited when he came back. Lot of his former teammates, his two best friends are his starting offensive linemen,” Hardin said. “Guys he has thrown to his whole life, lot of chemistry that is already there. Seen him make a lot of strides through the spring and now and he will grow each week.”

“It’s been great. Everything has been smooth,” Gillon said. “I grew up with the people here so we are picking up where we left off.”

Tupelo’s record is 22-4 in its past two seasons. Hardin says when other teams play his squad, it’s their Super Bowl.

“Target is always on our back. Past two years we’ve had great seasons,” Hardin said. “Two division championships in the best division in high school football. We’re Tupelo, there’s a lot of people who don’t like us. What are we going to do about it?”

“Instead of looking at it like we have to prove everybody wrong, we have to prove ourselves right this year,” Gillon said.

Now the next step for Tupelo is to bring home a state title. One thing they need is luck on the health side.

“Last two seasons we were bit late in the season with major guys getting hurt. That’s no excuse. We need to worry about us and some luck has to happen,” Hardin said.

The Golden Wave’s season opens up tomorrow at home against Whitehaven.