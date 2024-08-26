HSFT Stop #57: Saltillo

Saltillo, Miss. (WCBI)- Saltillo went 4-8 last year, but has still improved since Ryan Finch took over in 2022. The Tigers are willing to do whatever it takes to win, and that includes linebacker Jackson Justice. He’s currently practicing with a broken hand. Justice symbolizes their toughness.

“This is the best turnout we’ve had when it comes to summer workouts,” Finch said. “Kids don’t miss a day and reschedule vacations so they can get here when they need to be.”

Finch is excited about his linebackers.

“Everything we do on defensive will hinge on them. Getting people where they’re supposed to be, getting them lined up where they’re supposed to be and they will be an extension of me on the field,” Finch said.

“We’re all older and have been working out and getting stronger. We’ve got the right guys out there for it,” Justice said.

The Tigers will be led by senior quarterback CJ Beasley. He’s entering his third season as Saltillo’s starter.

“Just want him to be confident in his teammates and that they’re doing what they’re supposed to so he can distribute it to where it needs to be,” Finch said.

The players have noticed a clear difference in this year’s team compared to teams in the past.

“Some people in the past haven’t been willing to work and some of these guys will come down and work when they don’t have to. I have faith that these guys will do whatever it takes to win,” Justice said.

Saltillo’s season gets started on August 30 against New Albany.