HSFT Stop #58: Oxford

Oxford, Miss. (WCBI)- The Chargers have 30 seniors back this year and are looking to build on 2023’s eight-win campaign.

“We’re very senior heavy in the secondary, a lot of guys who have played a lot of football back there. Lot of experience at offensive line as well so that’s two places where we have a lot of guys who have seen a lot,” head coach Chris Cutcliffe said.

With the exception of one positional change, the entire Charger secondary returns.

“I’m very excited, we’ve put in work all through the summer and we came together as a family. The group has tightened and I am looking forward to a lot of picks this year,” defensive back Jalyen Judson said.

Mitchell Grandjean, Oxford’s QB from last year, moved. So now sophomore Drew Dean will take the reigns.

“He’s awesome. He’s the most hardworking dude that I’ve met on this team,” senior receiver Levi Blount said. “QB leaves and he had no idea it would happen and that he’d have to step up. He’s handled it really well and I have only seen him get better.”

For Chris Cutcliffe, picking Dean wasn’t a hard choice.

“Really it’s his attention to detail. It’s how he approached the summer and spring practice, he is very intentional and detailed in his work. He has done a great job earning his teammates’ respect.”

With a good group of returners surrounding Dean, the Chargers are optimistic they can build on last year. Oxford’s season gets started next Friday at home against Lafayette.