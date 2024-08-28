HSFT Stop #59: Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Starkville football has experienced the highs and lows of high school football. The Yellow Jackets took home the state championship in 2022 but came up five points short another state title in 2023.

“Winning it is really good. Losing it sucks,” senior center Townes Fulford said. “There’s nothing worse. I don’t want to go through that again.”

The Yellow Jackets lost some key pieces from last year’s team. Graduating starters include quarterback Trey Petty, who is now at Illinois, and wide receiver Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside, who is now at Mississippi State.

But at Starkville, it’s always been next man up mentality.

“I’ve seen guys step up tremendously on the offensive side of the ball and defensive side of the ball,” senior Davarrius Hairston said.

One of the players stepping up is Jaylon Ruffin. He is taking on the quarterback role this season after starting at cornerback last year.

“He’s a really good football player,” head coach Chris Jones said. “This isn’t new to him, either. He’s been in the system four years now, so he knows what to do.”

Not only are these players learning from their coaches, but also from Starkville football alums. Petty, Burnside and Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer have all paid visits back to their high school this summer.

“I think it’s also good to see guys come back so the kids that we have now can touch them and talk to them and get some understanding of what it takes to get to the next level,” Jones said.

The Jackets have one goal this season.

“I really want to win state,” Fulford said. “I want another ring so I can have one on each hand and then just go out with a bang.”

Starkville starts its season at Noxubee County on Friday.