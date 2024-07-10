HSFT Stop #10: Nanih Waiya

NANIH WAIYA, Miss. (WCBI) —Nanih Waiya faced adversity right out of the gates last season. The Warriors were riddled with injury in their jamboree, forcing 9th and 10th graders to step up in a big way. The team played four one possession games in 2023 but only came away with one win, with a more veteran group head coach James Courtney expects to turn those games into wins

“We’re excited about the opportunity that we have for these guys to mature and they do have a lot of experience,” Courtney said. “We did lose a lot of close games and in my experience is when you return a bunch of kids that have gone through that you usually try to find a way to win those close ones.”

Even though the Warriors missed out on the playoffs, young players learned valuable lessons from the veterans that will be crucial for success.

“I got a lot of experience from the older guys, I got a lot from Eli Stanton and Walt,” junior Briceton Boler said. “They taught me a lot from running the ball, catching the ball and playing defense. All of that.”

A huge emphasis is being the toughest team on the field every single week and that starts with grueling summer practices.

“It’s going to be hot out when you start the season, it’s great to be out here in the heat sweating,” senior Kaleb Davis said.

The coaching staff is doing its best to simulate the rigors of a Friday night in the fall but they know there is no substitute for the experience on the field.

“On our level a lot of times they are playing both ways,” Courtney said. “You can practice all summer but the only thing that is going to matter is the game reps and how hard you have to work to be successful.”

Nanih Waiya is battling to have its first winning season since 2020. The Warriors kick off the season on the road against Vardaman.