HSFT Stop #11: Hamilton

Hamilton, Miss. (WCBI)- The Hamilton Lions had an impressive finish to last season- they won five straight games before losing in the third round of the playoffs.

Hamilton posted a 7-6 record last year. This season will include the return of star running back Kyzer Verner. He was suspended for the 2023 season.

When he last played in 2022, Verner had just under 2,300 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. The Lions started that year 12-0.

“Mistakes happen. I learned from it and I am back and better,” Verner said. “There are plays to be made and if you think you can stop me, you can try.”

“Having Kyzer back will be great. He’ll play both sides of the ball and we will mainly use him on defense but on offense he’s a weapon so he will be out there somewhere every snap,” Hamilton head coach Wade Tackett said.

Last year, running back Trent Jones had 1,132 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Jones and Verner are prepared to be a two-headed monster in the Lions’ backfield.

“We come back more experienced and me and Kyzer will be a big duo in 2A,” Jones said.

Quarterback Justin Verner came into last season with no experience at the position. But he’s coming into this year looking like a veteran.

“His grasp of the offense really came along in the back half of the season last year,” Tackett said. “He took his bumps and bruises the first five games trying to figure everything out but when it clicked it clicked and he has held on to that this spring and summer.”

The Lions also return three starting offensive linemen and have a total of nine seniors. The players and coaching staff have a lot of confidence due to all of the returning pieces.

“Got a lot of reps under our belts on both sides of the football and special teams so we are excited about what this season will bring,” Tackett said.

“We have a lot of talent and young talent who work their butts off in the weight room and I can see it. I know we’ll be good,” Verner said.

The Lions’ season gets started on August 30 at home against Biggersville.