HSFT Stop #11: Sulligent

SULLIGENT, Ala (WCBI)- Daniel Merchant is entering year seven as head coach of Sulligent. Despite last year’s 3-7 finish, he says this year’s team has separated itself from the other six.

- Advertisement -

“This is the most confidence I’ve had in a group in a while,” Merchant said. “They have worked real hard. This senior group has led us well and said they want to have a different year than they did last year.

One of the reasons they’ve been so disciplined this offseason is the leadership of senior Lawson Spruiel. He plays the role of team anchor.

“He’s the key piece that holds us together. All the seniors have done a good job leading, but especially him,” Merchant said. “He’s the key piece. He starts both sides, he’s also the punter. He had a 70-yard punt last year. We’re looking forward to having him this year and he can play at the next level if that’s what he wants.”

“Been running, getting in shape, getting closer with the coaches and doing everything I am supposed to do to help the team win,” Spruiel said.

Spruiel plays alongside his cousin, Bryce Ownby, on defense. The two said playing together their senior year won’t be something taken for granted.

“We’re as close as ever and we have an unbreakable bond,” Spruiel said. “We’ve played since we were two months old and have been together our whole lives. We always stuck with each other and it plays a big role in what we can do on the field.”

“It’s what we’ve been waiting for since pee wee football. It’s been great,” Ownby said.

They both will play middle linebacker for Sulligent this year. Merchant says the season opener can’t come soon enough.

“I’ve seen a different level of commitment compared to last year as far as summer and spring are concerned,” Merchant said. “We’ve had great attendance. Not just football guys but all sports. I was proud to see that.”

Sulligent’s 2021 slate begins August 20th against East Lawrence.