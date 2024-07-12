HSFT Stop #12: Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) — Caledonia football made it to the third round of the playoffs for the third straight year, but that success didn’t come without its struggles.

“Last season was pretty tough,” senior cornerback Charlie Sullivan said. “I think we’ve proved a lot of people wrong going to the third round for the third year in a row.”

The Cavaliers went 6-6 but only won one game in their new district headlined by Louisville and Houston.

“They put the best teams in for a football in our district,” head coach Michael Kelly said.

The preparation to compete with the best and in the toughest class in Mississippi starts in the offseason.

“As much as you give out here, you gotta give in the fourth quarter when it when it matters,” senior offensive lineman Dylan Dees said.

Kelly said they have three guys working at the quarterback position.

“We’ll leave it as a surprise for you. Come August 30th and see who gets under center. We may play all three of them,” Kelly said.

Caledonia will host Nettleton to start the season Aug. 30.