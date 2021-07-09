HSFT Stop #12: Hebron Christian

PHEBA, Miss (WCBI)- While Hebron Christian’s roster might look different this season, head coach David Foster is looking forward to this year’s campaign.

“We should have won three more games than we did last year. Just didn’t know how to win them,” Foster said. “My fault, their fault, we’re all together and just didn’t get it done.”

Hebron Christian went 3-8 in 2020. Foster has been at the helm for almost 10 years and he’s about to enter a season with plenty of turnover. He lost seven seniors from last year’s group.

“I should be in really good shape on lineman-type guys coming back. They’ve got experience. My skill position guys mostly graduated so I’ll be young in that area,” Foster said.

One of the key returners is right guard Wyatt Latham. While there are plenty of holes that need to be filled, he says they’re up for the challenge.

“I feel pretty confident to get the season started and get out on the field,” Latham said. “It’s stressful seeing our best teammates go and get on with their lives but we need to bounce back this year and show them what we’ve got to prove.”

It’ll be up to Foster to get the Eagles to gel together quickly.

“He’s a great coach who has been here forever. I have all the confidence in the world in him,” Latham said.

“You need to believe you’ll win when you play,” Foster said. “We will struggle against some teams but there are others we can play with and work out wins. I need to get that in their head.”

Hebron Christian opens its season August 20th against Tunica Academy.