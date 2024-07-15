HSFT Stop #14: Calhoun City

Calhoun City, Miss. (WCBI)- Calhoun City’s MD Jennings is entering his fifth season as the Wildcats’ head coach. He led his team to a state championship appearance in 2020 and last year they won 11 games.

Now, MD’s team has a target on its back.

“I tell the kids we can’t get complacent. It’s a different team and opponents will now be at us and they will bring their game to a different level after the success we had last year,” Jennings said. “We need to take care of Calhoun City, play good football and be fundamentally sound.”

One big piece who graduated was Ja’majah Mayes. He had over 1,500 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns last year.

“It’s gonna be hard to replace Ja’majah. I tell the kids to be themselves and not try and do something that you can’t. A lot of things will have to be done by committee,” Jennings said.

Jennings says running backs Xavian and Demarious Pittman should be able to pick up the slack this year. There’s optimism about the Wildcats’ run game

“I feel really good, I am excited. Our line is big and strong,” senior center Hayden Barnett said. “We will move some people if we play fast and physical and we got some good backs too so I am excited.”

The Wildcats are determined to continue using the same mindset that made them successful last year.

“We got to stay hungry throughout the drive. If we’re winning coming out of the half, we need to come out like it’s zero-zero in the second half,” senior receiver and defensive back Zay Fox said.

Calhoun City’s season gets started on August 30 against Coffeeville.