HSFT Stop #16: Hatley

Amory, Miss. (WCBI)- This will be Seth Lee’s third year coaching the Tigers. In his first year, Hatley won two games. In 2023, the Tigers won six games for the first time since 2014.

“I think he’s built a foundation that no other coach at Hatley has built so far,” Hatley senior running back and linebacker Cole Fisher said.

“It’s all about these kids. They’ve really bought into our system, bought into our philosophy and bought into the weight room,” head coach Seth Lee said. “They enjoy what we do. They are going to be the most excited to play and the most physical every Friday night we play.”

One of Hatley’s key components, Logan Brown, is returning for his fourth and final season as the Tigers’ quarterback.

“He’s another coach on the field for us, and can make adjustments for us. A four-year starter like that is crucial for us,” Lee said. “He’s a different kind of athlete. He’s a one-in-a-million guy and we are excited to have him out there with us.”

Four Hatley running backs are competing for snaps based on packages of speed, heaviness, and a mix of both. Lee is excited to see the results.

Last season Hatley went 6-5. The Tigers came just short of hosting a playoff game. This year, that’s the goal.

“We missed home playoffs by eight points this year. We are hoping we can get one of those back and have a home playoff game,” Lee said.

“I think we are going to have a lot more depth than we had last year,” Fisher said. “We have people who like to lift weights and play football. We have a lot of good guys who are athletes, and that’ll do it if we can just work hard and get it all done.”

The Tigers’ season gets started on August 30 at home against Mooreville.