HSFT stop #16: South Pontotoc

(The game against Pontotoc has been moved to October 7th).

SOUTH PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI)- Rod Cook is entering his third year as the head coach of South Pontotoc. His practices get going at 5:30 AM, some players arrive at 5.

“I get up at 4 o’clock. I bring several kids to the workouts. I make my rounds, it takes me about an hour to get them,” Cook said.

The players love the early workouts. Cook gets an average attendance of 45+ kids. This year’s team will look a lot different. He lost 16 seniors.

“We’re replacing the whole offensive line besides our center,” Cook said. “He (Larkin Gillespie) had some knee problems but hopefully he straightened that out. We’ve got some ninth graders coming up from junior high, good numbers there, we just need to keep them healthy.”

While there will be new faces on both sides of the ball, Cook says his guys are on the right track when it comes to learning quickly and the recipe for early success with new guys is clear.

“Get them involved with the older kids. In the weight room these guys have coached them. When we get in there they have to coach the younger guys,” Cook said.

“It’s been really great honestly,” senior defensive end Zachary Patterson said. “Lot of the team has come together more than I thought we would. It’s going well.”

“It’s been great. We’ve been working hard in the weight room,” senior nose guard Mikell Dawson said.

Due to all the turnover, there will be plenty of players on both sides of the ball. Cook’s guys are up for the challenge.

“Our number one goal is to put them in the best shape they can be in. Cougars always play hard until the final whistle blows and we’ve got to get them ready,” Cook said.

South Pontotoc open its season August 27th