HSFT Stop #19: Amory

Amory, Miss. (WCBI)- Heading into the 2023 season, Amory dealt with a lot of turnover. 15 starters graduated from the 2022 team that made it to the 3A north half championship.

While the Panthers still won nine games, they lost to West Lauderdale in the second round of the playoffs.

“I still wake up in the middle of the night thinking about it,” head coach Brooks Dampeer said.

This year’s Amory team lost 14 starters to graduation from last year’s bunch. That’s 29 starters gone in two years. This will be Brooks Dampeer’s fourth year as head coach and he’s proved each year that no matter what, his team will be in the mix.

“Our kids have allowed us to coach them. It’s taken maturity and we have as good of a staff as anywhere around. Our staff is really good individually with positions and handling kids,” Dampeer said.

Amory is battle-tested. Their field was destroyed by a tornado last March. In 2023, they played their home games at Tupelo High.

“The adversity they battled so far, the seniors, having COVID and the tornado hit has been great to see them be tough, resilient, and fight adversity,” defensive coordinator Tyler Rosenthal said.

“Goes to show no matter what has been thrown at us we will find a way to push forward,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Christopher Hampton said.

After over a year of picking up the pieces, the Amory community will be rewarded with a brand new beautiful field this fall.

“I am really excited to play on it,” senior offensive lineman Ben Cleveland said. “We need to put our heads down, work, and give back to what they gave to us.”

Dampeer said the new field and stadium will bring a new sense of hope to the community.

“When something bad happens and you rally together and stick together, good things can happen. It’s an unfortunate situation that we went through but as we build back we will be stronger. Amory strong.”

The Panthers’ season begins August 30th at home against Pontotoc