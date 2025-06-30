Third annual business fair held as part of Black Dollar Days

The Nu Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted its third annual Business Fair to help local entrepreneurs.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Nu Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has a mission of service to the community, said the chapter’s president Jennifer Lindsey.

“To be of service to all individuals in our community in a number of aspects,” Lindsey said. “Whether it is empowering our families, helping to build economic wealth, uplifting our community, and advocating for social justice as well.”

Lindsey said one way they do that is by hosting an annual business fair.

“It is challenging enough to start a business,” Lindsey said. “But to get that exposure- to get the recognition. For people just to know that you’re here is another task in and of itself. And so, the purpose of our event is to let people know that, hey, these people are here, they’re in your community. A lot of them look just like you.

Give them your business and help them grow.”

While any age vendor was allowed to attend, a big focus of the fair is to promote young business owners.

Like C’nia Price, the 18-year-old owner of Itty Bitty’s Bakery.

“Food is a big thing for me,” Price said. “I like to eat. I like to eat good food. And so, to give good food, and to give food that people like is such- it feels good.”

Price said events like this prepare her for the future.

“I definitely appreciate all these events that are getting me geared up for when I actually do get my own bakery,” Price said.

Another young entrepreneur is Palmer Carrington, the owner of Curated by Carrington.

She’s just 13, but said she’s been selling her crochet crafts for years.

“Coming together as a community is very important,” Carrington said. “And seeing how big of a group of people can come and support you. It’s like really mind blowing.”

Lindsey said it’s been amazing to see the support of the community.

“The Tupelo spirit is alive and well of course,” Lindsey said. “And it’s just amazing to see all of the people in our community pour back into them. And they in turn pour back into the people of Tupelo.”

The Business Fair is part of the Tupelo alumni chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sororities’ Black Dollar Days.

An initiative to promote shopping at black owned businesses.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.