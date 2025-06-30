5 people injured after a train accident in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) Five people were injured when a train collided with a SUV on Halbert Road in Lowndes County.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found five people, four children, and one adult were trapped in the severely damaged SUV.

The SUV was heading north on Halbert Road when it crossed the tracks into the train’s path and was struck by the train, which was traveling east.

The impact sent the vehicle an additional 200 feet down the tracks.

The children were able to exit the vehicle, but the adult was trapped and needed extraction from the SUV.

The children were transported by ambulance to BMH-GT with minor injuries, and the adult was flown to the University of Alabama Medical Center in Birmingham with injuries to her leg.

The five people were all part of the same family.

Crew members on board the train were not hurt.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.