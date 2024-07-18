HSFT Stop #18: Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Booneville football saw a successful first season under head coach Scott Brown. The Blue Devils doubled their win total from the previous year, boasting an 8-3 record in 2023. They lost those three games by a total of just nine points.

“We had a good first season,” Brown said. “I thought we had some learning curves but I felt like our guys responded well and competed hard.”

Brown has changed the culture of the program he once played for. He was Booneville’s quarterback when the Blue Devils won their first state title in 1990.

His experience has resonated with his players.

“We’ve had more people want to come out to play. We’ve had a better program. We’ve had a better record. We’ve been better all around,” senior linebacker Bryson Saylors said.

The Blue Devils had a good amount of leadership graduate this past school year, but they’ve got a big senior class with 18 players ready to step up.

“We’re expecting a lot out of them,” Brown said.

Booneville starts its season at Corinth on Aug. 30.