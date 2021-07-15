HSFT stop #18: Houston

- Advertisement -

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Hilltoppers’ season ended in the playoffs last year, and head coach Baylor Dampeer’s bunch was banged up. This year, they’re healthy and ready to go.

Houston QB Red Parker wasn’t under center in the Hilltoppers’ playoff loss to Senatobia in 2020 and barely played in the game after suffering a shoulder injury the week prior against Eupora.

He recovered from November to May and has been putting in the work to build on last year’s campaign.

“We just need to be better all the way around,” Parker said. “Last year we didn’t have the practices we need but now there are no excuses. We need to go out, get it and get to work”

In 2020, Parker threw for 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for 350 yards and 3 TDs. He has multiple D-1 offers and has seen improvement in his game.

“I have that will to bring my team back from any deficit. We have a really good group and we’ll play hard every snap,” Parker said.

The Hilltopper players are spending the rest of the summer getting well-acquainted with new roles.

“We’ve got some young guys on the offensive line,” Parker said. “Young receivers, not much experience but guys who can make some plays with heart. If we just keep doing our job at practice, we’ll be fine.

“We’ve got a lot of freshman that played last year with experience they need on the O-line,” left tackle Button Lakes said. “I believe in my O-line and have a lot of confidence in us.”

Parker says the balance this year’s group has will lead to bigger things.

“We’re going to be better than last year. It’s not just one guy, we will have to use everybody.”

Parker is a senior, and after getting banged up in 2020 his mindset this season is simple.

“Can’t take anything for granted. Need to go hard every chance I get to play.”

Houston opens up its season August 26th against Calhoun City.