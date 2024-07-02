HSFT Stop #2: Vardaman

Vardaman, Miss. (WCBI)- Vardaman fell to Biggersville in the 1A north half championship game last year. It was the Rams’ first loss of the season. That team had 12 seniors.

Head coach Brennan Pugh says it was a learning experience for his guys.

“I hope it gives a taste of what we’re capable of. Hopefully the young guys, the large group of ninth and 10th graders, and I hope they can see and let them know that the work those 12 seniors put in started when they were in seventh and eighth grade.” Pugh said.

“Vardaman isn’t known for making deep runs so I think it’ll pump us up, make us want to do it again and keep it going,” senior quarterback Brady White said.

White broke his collarbone in a scrimmage last year and missed most of the season. Now, he’s fully healthy. And Pugh is excited to have his QB1 back.

“Brady is a talented player. I hate that he didn’t get a lot of reps last year but he had a good spring and summer and hopefully, he can become more comfortable and be a weapon that we didn’t use as much last year.”

Position groups that have stood out to the coaching staff are the linebackers and defensive backs

“We have all three seniors playing linebackers this year. It excites me because I feel like we will be able to stop the run pretty easily,” senior linebacker Bryson Moore said.

While a good amount of what made last year’s team successful is gone, this year’s team isn’t making any excuses.

“I think we got closer the more games we played last year,” running back and linebacker Bentley Hamilton said. “We had a lot of confidence going into the north half championship game but I think as tight as a team as we are, we can bounce back this year and have just as good of a season”

The Rams’ season gets rolling on August 30 at home against Nanih Waiya.