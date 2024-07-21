HSFT Stop #20: Heritage Academy

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI)- In 2023, Heritage Academy football didn’t win a game. It was Tobias Smith’s first year as the Patriots head coach.

“I think we were baptized by fire. We had a tough go at it last year but the guys have grown from that and I have also. We will be a lot better this year in my opinion,” Smith said.

“We was young. We didn’t have the mindset to do the right things in critical times so we will be very confident,” offensive and defensive lineman Radarron Leech said.

Heritage was inexperienced last year. It’s because those players didn’t get much time on the field in years prior behind the ones who led the Patriots to the semifinals in 2022 and a state championship in 2021.

Getting those snaps in 2023 will go a long way in the players’ development.

“I think up front last year we were a liability. We were so young and had five new starters on the o-line and three new starters on the d-line. We got all those guys back and it goes from a weakness to a strength of the team,” Smith said.

Smith has instilled an impressive culture centered around hard work. Now, the Patriots are ready to take a step forward in 2024.

“We’re gonna be a whole lot better than last year,” quarterback Thompson Regimbal said. “We’ve all grown mentally and physically and have all gotten a lot better at communication. We bonded this offseason and it’s gonna be a whole lot better.”

“There’s only one way left to go and that’s up,” defensive end and left guard Raymond Jessop said. “We’re all working to do that and I know we have the team to do that. The coaches have all been great with us and I think we have great potential.

Heritage Academy’s season gets started on August 16 at Hartfield Academy.