HSFT Stop #21: Choctaw County

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) — Choctaw County football saw a successful first season under head coach Dillon Mitchell. The Chargers finished 9-3 and won their district. But the season ended in a 6-point loss to Amanda Elzy in the second round of the playoffs.

“We came up short and we shouldn’t have,” senior right tackle Jordyn Ashford said. “Our goal this year is to not let that happen again.”

Despite the shortcomings in the postseason, the Chargers improved by three wins in Mitchell’s first season at the helm.

“He brought out a lot out of all of us,” senior linebacker Elmar Gladney said.

Choctaw County will return nine starters on offense, including quarterback KJ Cork and 5-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham.

Cunningham said he appreciates how Mitchell doesn’t show any favoritism.

“He coached me pretty hard,” Cunningham said. “He treats me like everybody else and that’s what I want.”

Mitchell said it’s a blessing to coach Cunningham and watch him make freak plays every day. He said he’s going to be a big part of this Charger team.

“He’s not letting it go to his head. Still very humble, trying to find ways to get better,” Mitchell said. “He’s been all over the place all summer, but at the same time, he’s been here. He’s present. He’s worked his tail off this summer.”

This Choctaw County team has its sights set on one thing.

“Our one goal is that gold ball at the end of the year,” Ashford said.

Choctaw County will also debut a brand new football stadium this season. The Chargers start their season Aug. 30 at Parklane Academy.