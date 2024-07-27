HSFT Stop #26: Mooreville

Mooreville, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mooreville Troopers went 0-10 in 2022. Last year, Jimmy Young’s team pulled off an incredible turnaround, winning nine games and advancing to the third round of the playoffs. 2022 was a growing experience.

“For 10 weeks they were the laughing stock of Mooreville and high school football,” Young said. “They bonded together and it strengthened us to have last year’s success. The togetherness in the valley brought us to the mountain top.”

Last year, the Troopers went from 4A to 3A.

“Going back down to 3A was a blessing for us. It gave us a chance to compete again. The boys made the most of the opportunity,” Young said.

“In 4A, there are a lot bigger dudes and athletes. In 3A we could compete with the smaller sizes and could have more even-matched games,” senior running back Will Carnathan said.

As a freshman last year, quarterback Wyatt McDaniels led Mooreville to a 6-0 record before tearing the AC joint in his right shoulder. He’s healthy and ready to take another step forward.

“I will do things with my eyes more than with my legs and arm. Make smarter decisions,” McDaniels said.

“Kid has a cannon. He’s really smart and is a great, talented athlete,” Carnathan said. “He can improvise when things don’t go his way and he’s a great leader too. It’s not spoken about enough.”

The Troopers are coming off the best year they’ve ever had and have 18 seniors on the roster. Young’s team is tough and ready to take the program to new heights. The Troopers’ season gets started August 30th at Hatley.