HSFT Stop #27: East Union

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) — As East Union gears up for the fall, the Urchins are going through yet another transition at head coach. It’ll be the third head coach this group of seniors has had in their high school career.

“It’s a little rough, but I tried to look on the bright side of things and I have faith in this coach,” junior Heath Wilkinson said.

It helps that the new head coach is a familiar face — longtime Urchin assistant coach Stephen Basil. He’s spent the past 11 years on the East Union football staff.

“That’s a huge benefit,” Basil said.

Since the Urchins have a smaller team, there is one main key to the season — avoiding injuries.

“Most of these kids are going to have to play both ways and never come off the field, so we’ve got to get them in really good shape,” Basil said.

This group may be small but they’ve formed a tight bond because of it.

“We’re all just close to one another. We all love one another,” senior Ben Basil said.

East Union starts its season at home against TCPS on Aug. 30.