HSFT Stop #28: Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) — Houston competes in arguably the toughest division in the state. Three of the final four teams in the North half came from 4A region 3, including the back-to-back state champions, Louisville.

Each game of the regular season is a battle but it prepares Houston come playoff time.

“We are ready for that challenge,” head coach Baylor Dampeer said. “If you can come out on the better end of it you got a shot, they are as good as anybody you are going to play.”

In the past two years, Houston has only lost four games but three of them are to the defending champs. Falling just short to Louisville has put a chip on the teams shoulder.

“It gives a lot of motivation, I’m not going to lie to you,” senior tackle Kale Armstrong said. “It stings. Since I started playing for Houston we have never beat them and we really want to take them down this year.

The Hilltoppers enter the season with 20 seniors which is the largest group Dampeer has had. The Toppers are going to rely on their veteran presence.

“We have a lot of guys coming back who have played in games and I think that will be enough to get us over the hump,” senior linebacker Kam Chandler said.

This senior class knows how vital it will be for this season’s success but the leaders are taking it upon themselves to help teach the younger players what it takes to play at a championship level.

“Trying to help the other guys out to help prepare for the next season because this is our last season you know,” senior running back Chris Parker said.

The Hilltoppers aren’t shying away from their lofty goals. They are grinding every single day with eyes fixed on a state title.

“A championship, that’s really my expectation,” senior linebacker Wyatt Chavez said. “That’s what we all really want. That’s what everyone is starving for, that’s what everyone is working for and that’s what we are motivated for.”

Houston starts its quest for a state title on August 30th on the road against Columbus.