HSFT Stop #28: Houston

HOUSTON, Miss (WCBI) — The Houston Hilltoppers made history in 2022 by reaching the north half championship for the first time. But the goal was to continue making history by reaching the state championship and Houston fell short to Louisville.

“Don’t let it happen again. That’s all we can think about,” senior wide receiver Jamarion Hamilton said. “It was hard. We wish we could’ve done more, but at the same time, we know if we put in the work this year, we can do it.”

Head coach Baylor Dampeer said being so close to reaching state gives his squad a little extra motivation.

“We didn’t get to where we wanted to be,” senior offensive and defensive lineman William Echoles said. “We can’t get complacent like coach says all the time and we’ve got to work hard every day.”

While the Toppers are losing some key pieces from last year’s team, they get back star running back Jalen Washington. He tore his ACL during the third game of the season against Shannon in 2022.

“It was just really tough mentally but I had a great physical therapist,” Washington said. “He told me as long as I was willing to come in and work hard every day, I would come back even stronger. And here I am 9 months out feeling almost 100%.”

Dampeer said Washington is unbelievably resilient and a kid you’d want your own kid to grow up and be like someday.

The Hilltoppers have been through a lot. Most recently, with Washington’s house burning down. The team lived by the saying “Why not us?” from the late assistant coach Q Lewis. The motto propelled the Toppers and will continue to do so this year.

“‘Why not us?’ really just embodies who we are,” Dampeer said. “I don’t think it’s anything to ever go away. It’s just become who the Houston Hilltoppers are. We’ve been through a ton. It’s been tough at times but they’re resilient. It’s brought us closer.”

Houston starts its season at home against Columbus on Aug. 25.