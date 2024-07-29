HSFT Stop #29: Itawamba

Fulton, Miss. (WCBI)- In 2022, Itawamba went 12-1. The Indians finished last season 3-8.

“People say ‘hey you had a down year last year’. Our kids don’t see last year as a down year, they see that we played a hard schedule against good teams. We learned a lot,” Itawamba head football coach Clint Hoots said.

With the exception of one receiver, linebacker and two tackles, Itawamba returns everyone from last season.

“Everybody that is coming back played meaningful reps last year. We return every touchdown besides three or four on offense,” Hoots said. “All of our production numbers are back and we’ll be really good defensively.”

The experienced group of returners includes quarterback John Austin Wood. Hoots and his players have high expectations for him.

“He had a supporting class around him that were ninth and tenth graders touching the ball. I’m excited to see what that group will do this year with all of them back,” Hoots said.

“We can always count on J.A. Even if the O-line screws up we can count on J.A.,” Itawamba left guard Deaton Prestage said.

“We got games we can put up 50 if we want. Hopefully we can get that done and be a good offense this year,” Wood said.

Itawamba is ready to contend. The community expectations in the town fuel the team’s drive.

“When they go to Walmart people know who they are. They may not know the person, but they know who plays football here,” Hoots said. “Last year we were playing with 145-lb bodies and this year its 170-lb bodies. That’s a big difference and having another year to grow in the weight room, it’ll be exciting to see what these guys can do.”

Itawamba’s season gets started August 30th against New Hope.