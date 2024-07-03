HSFT Stop #3: Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Smithville football is looking to bounce back this season after winning just three games during the 2023 season.

“We kind of started off pretty bad,” Smithville head coach Chad Collums. “I felt like we got a lot better as the year went on.”

The Seminoles lost quite a bit from last year’s team including wide receiver Barker O’Brian and quarterback Chandler Brunetti. Now, senior Carson Spann will be stepping up into that quarterback role.

“I like being a leader and helping my teammates out,” Spann said.

Spann said he wants to change the attitude of the team. So, what’s the key to doing that?

“Just gotta have a better attitude. Everybody show up and be in it as a team,” senior left tackle Chase Tipton said.

The Seminoles went winless in district play last season, but they’re taking the steps in the offseason to ensure it’s a different story this year.

Spann said the team struggled offensively and defensively last season. But based on the attendance at offseason practices, he thinks they’ll see that improvement.

“We kind of broke everything down offensively and defensively and they did a really good job of learning everything,” Collums said.

Smithville starts its season at Belmont on Aug. 30.