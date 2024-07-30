HSFT Stop #30: Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Louisville football is chasing history this season. The Wildcats are looking to win their third-straight state championship, which has never been done in program history.

“For them to have the opportunity to win three state championships before they leave high school and to do it three years in a row — that is huge,” head coach Tyrone Shorter said.

The Wildcats will return 15 starters from last year’s undefeated squad, including key skill positions on offense.

It will be the largest team Shorter has had at Louisville with 102 players.

“This lets me know that a lot of these young men want to be a part of something great,” Shorter said. “They want to be a part of this tradition that we have here.”

As Louisville chases a 13th state championship, they know they’ve got a target on their back.

“It just makes us practice 10 times harder,” senior Jeremiah Ash said. “It’s just that added motivation.”

Louisville is tied with West Point for the most state titles in Mississippi with 12 each. Those two powerhouses will face off Week 1 at West Point on Aug. 30.