HSFT Stop #31: Shannon

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) — No one knows what a good football culture at Shannon is better than Ken Topps. The former Red Raider quarterback turned head coach has seen his team fully embrace his vision.

“We’ve gotten a whole lot better this summer,” Topps said. “Overall, the team chemistry, the guys have truly bought into what we want as the standard for Shannon and they know there is only one way to go and that is up.”

Shannon will rely on Trey Spurgon on both sides of the ball, Topps believes he is a division 1 caliber cornerback, but he’s also entering his third year as the starting quarterback and feels right at home under center.

“Just being more comfortable,” Spurgon said. “When I first started in my sophomore year I was a little timid and up tight but now I just play.”

One of the biggest areas of improvements Topps expects to see is on the defensive side of the ball. At times it was a weakness in 2023 but he believes it could be a strength this year.

“Defensively overall we have grown,” Topps said. “We are young but we have some key guys who have stepped up.”

It is up to the veterans to help prepare the new starters for the season ahead and their message is simple.

“Don’t be scared,” senior right guard Jeremiah Gardner said. “There ain’t nothing really new. It is going to take a little time but at the end of the day we are going to gel and everything is going to be good.”

The Red Raiders are coming off a first round playoff exit but you couldn’t tell if you’re at their practice. The team oozes confidence and that starts at the very top.

“The confidence comes from the coaches because the coaches have a lot of confidence in us and they know we can play to the best of our abilities and dominate,” junior safety Chayce Richardson said.

Shannon kicks off its season at home against Aberdeen.