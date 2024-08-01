HSFT Stop #32: Water Valley

Water Valley, Miss. (WCBI)- Water Valley went 4-7 last year, but Clint Faust knows his team is more than capable of having a dominant season in his second year as the team’s head coach.

The Blue Devils return all but six players from last year’s team. Head coach Clint Faust has high expectations for the offensive and defensive lines.

“We’re returning starters on both sides besides just one kid,” Faust said. “A lot of kids with a lot of experience who have been playing for a while. Looking for a lot of leadership from those two groups.”

Sophomore quarterback Tre Adams will be leading the Blue Devils out of the tunnel on Friday nights.

“Good kid, dual-threat guy. Can run it a little bit and throw it. I am excited to see him back there this year and give him his opportunity. He’s earned it,” Faust said.

While Water Valley made the playoffs last year, the Blue Devils finished the season 4-7. Faust says based on what he saw in 2023, the team is in a prime spot to be more successful this time around.

“We were in a lot of close ball games. Played 6A and 4A schools close and with another year of experience under our belt we can flip that script a little bit,” Faust said.

“These are my boys. Got a lot of chemistry, especially with the senior group, so we’ll have a lot of improvement,” senior receiver and linebacker Reid Burress said.

“This year we have more people who want to step up, be leaders and make more plays this year,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Donalvin Wilson said.

Water Valley’s season gets started on August 30 against Independence.