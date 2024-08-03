HSFT Stop #33: Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) — The 2023 season was a rough one for Aberdeen football. The Bulldogs went 1-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Head coach Alex Williams said it was a tough season but it was a rebuilding year.

“I think we learned a lot from it,” Williams said. “We took the lessons we learned and tried to build our team around the strengths of the players that we have.”

Senior linebacker Jordan Moore said it showed how resilient the Bulldogs are.

“It got tough but we just kept going and going,” Moore said.

Above all, last season was a learning experience. Aberdeen will return plenty of the team, including 11 seniors.

The Bulldogs will play a combination of two players at quarterback: senior Maurice Howard and incoming freshman Kobe Payne.

“We’re going to depend on those guys to carry us through the season,” Williams said.

As Aberdeen looks ahead to this fall, the team is focused on redeeming itself.

“They understand that what we put out on the field last year is not who we are,” Williams said. “We’re going to try to redeem ourselves with what happened season and prove to people that we can play the game of football here at Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen opens its season at Shannon on Aug. 30.