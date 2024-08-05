HSFT Stop #35: Noxubee County

Macon. Miss. (WCBI)- Noxubee County blew a double-digit lead against Winona in the 3A championship last season. The Tigers led 19-6 but fell 34-27.

“A majority of the players played a key factor in the team last year. They should have a chip on their shoulder, I know I do,” senior quarterback Kamario Taylor said.

“We know we’re that team. We know it’s supposed to be ours we are hungry to claim it,” senior offensive lineman Damarion Glenn said.

“This senior group has played in two state championships that we lost. They are eager to win one,” head coach Teddy Young said.

Young is excited about the Tigers’ offensive line and quarterback Kamario Taylor. He is committed to Mississippi State and threw for over 3,600 yards last year. He had 48 touchdowns, only five interceptions and ran for just under 800 yards to go with 15 rushing touchdowns.

“I’ve been focusing on my footwork and accuracy. I’ve improved a lot. I don’t like to brag but when the film comes on you will see.”

“He the best QB in the state, no matter what the rankings say,” senior offensive lineman Kaden Phillips said. “He’s skilled at everything, has a great arm, can run, is smart, everything.”

“Great kid, lucky to coach him. Our last ride together will be special,” Young said.

Taylor has stepped up as a leader as well. While he has a bright future ahead of him, he’s done a great job of staying in the moment.

“I try to focus on this year and the present. Instead of focusing on the past and future I just focus on the present time, cherishing this moment.”

Noxubee County’s season will get started on August 30 at home against Starkville.