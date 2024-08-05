HSFT Stop #36: South Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) — South Pontotoc football hasn’t experienced much success in recent seasons, but the Cougars have been trending in the right direction. This year, they’re looking for their first winning season since 2018.

“These kids here, they’re hard nosed,” head coach Rod Cook said.

South Pontotoc doesn’t have the biggest team but they are willing to compete for all four quarters.

“Like I said, low in numbers but we play iron man football both sides of the ball,” Cook said.

The Cougars are led by a strong group of seniors — but it’ll be a younger player under center. Sophomore Jaxon Highlander will start at quarterback. Senior Obryan Ivy said they are working to boost his confidence in the offseason.

The goal for the Cougars this season is simple: win games.

“We really want to win more ballgames,” senior Tommy Dunaway said.

South Pontotoc starts its season at home against Bruce on Aug. 30.