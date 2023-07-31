HSFT Stop #36: South Pontotoc

Pontotoc, Miss. (WCBI)- South Pontotoc went 2-8 last season. If you check out any of their practices, you can tell by the kids’ work ethic that they’re determined to make sure a season like 2022 doesn’t happen again.

“The guys have really been coming to the weight room and working hard. They show up every morning at 5 o’clock and do what they need to do. I’m really proud of them,” head coach Rod Cook said.

Senior middle linebacker and left tackle Tristin Bone said the team needs to play harder. “Need to have more commitment and be more conditioned,” Bone said.

The Cougars brought in former Amory assistant Tyler Hendricks to be their new defensive coordinator. The young coach has impressed Cook with his energy. Another transformation that’s a work in progress is the offense, which will implement more passing as junior quarterback Jackson Harmon returns.

“Last year was the first year implementing what we were doing,” Cook said. “We’ve had some great seven-on-seven camps and we’re getting more familiar with what we’re doing. The guys are fitting right in.”

“We’re responding well and doing well learning it. We’ve changed it again to see if we can get it to work this year since we’re trying to go to the playoffs this year” Bone said.

The road to the playoffs will be a little different with the Cougars’ district changing up. Houston, Ripley, and Pontotoc are out while Byhalia and Senatobia now join.

South Pontotoc opens up the season on August 25th against Bruce.