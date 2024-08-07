HSFT Stop #38: New Albany

New Albany, Miss. (WCBI)- New Albany went 8-3 last year. They won eight games for the first time since 2019, but the Bulldogs still aren’t satisfied.

“There’s still meat on that bone,” head coach Cody Stubblefield said. “We talk to them about a blue-collar mindset. Don’t live in the past, worry about this year. The expectation about a better year is there, they feel that pressure and we hope they can rise to the occasion.”

New Albany returns 14 seniors and a ton of experience. Stubblefield is excited about the defensive line.

“Jayden Hicks, like I said, has been making plays since his sophomore year. One of the best defensive players in our division,” Stubblefield said. “Emanuel Tucker is getting recruited highly, he’s on the defensive line. Isaac Gilbert is 6’6″ with a 6’10” wingspan and is a heck of a playmaker. You can’t just run away from Jayden Hicks because you’ll run into Isaac on the other side.

Tucker will also play right tackle for New Albany. He holds offers from Mississippi State and Ole Miss and will be protecting third-year starting quarterback Braden Shettles.

“Everything is slowing down, I have it down pat. I’ve studied everything and have gotten stronger and bigger,” Shettles said.

“Whatever we do offensively, Braden can get us into the right play and situation. He does a great job with execution,” Stubblefield said.

“I am lucky to play with him. I’ve been with him all four years, he’s gotten better each year and that’s hard to say,” New Albany safety and receiver Jeb Bolen said.

New Albany fell to Louisville in the playoffs last year and the path to beating the Wildcats won’t be easy.

“They win state year in and year out. We need to learn from them and get to their level,” Shettles said.

The Bulldogs’ season gets started on August 30 at Saltillo.