HSFT Stop #4: Okolona

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) — Okolona head football coach Anthony Watt is entering his third year as at the helm. This is the first group of seniors that he has seen develop into leaders.

“When they came in some were short and chubby, now they’ve grown into their bodies and stuff like that,” Watt said. “It’s a more mature group, they go about their business in a different way.”

The rapport between Watt and the seniors didn’t happen overnight but now their like family.

“At first everything was moving a little slow but we picked it up and now he’s like a father figure,” senior lineman Silas Jones said.

It can’t be overstated how much simpler things are now that the players know exactly what is expected of them.

“It started as a new coach everything was new but as we got to know him it got easier and easier,” senior center Tyler Adair said.

The chieftains only have four seniors on their roster. All of them grew up together so their bond stretches far beyond the field.

“I look at them in the hallway and you won’t see one without the other,” Watt said. :If you ask where J’von is he is going to around the corner or on the way.”

While small in numbers the leaders still have a huge impact on the team day in and day out.

“If we slack they are going to slack,” Jones said. “We hold them accountable and they hold us accountable.”

Okolona won its first playoff game under Watt last season and is looking to use that as a springboard into 2024.

“It gives us the motivation that if everyone puts their hearts into it, then we can do it as a team,” senior linebacker J’von Gates said.

The chieftains open the season at home against North Pontotoc.