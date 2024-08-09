HSFT Stop #40: North Pontotoc

ECRU, Miss. (WCBI) — North Pontotoc football is entering this season with just six seniors, so underclassmen are having to step up all over the field. They have developed quickly this offseason.

“It feels good to see them put in that time and grow and show a lot of effort,” senior running back Dre Villarreal said. “It feels good when you see them make that big play, you’re really happy for them.”

The Vikings offense has leaned on the passing game the past couple of seasons but this year head coach Andy Crotwell believes his strong offensive line will open up more opportunities on the ground.

“My expectation is we will be able to run the football well to open up things in the pass game to simplify reads for our quarterback,” Crotwell said.

The team feels like it has continued to improve over the years and wants every team in the area to know the Vikings will compete each week.

“Our program has grown and we aren’t a sleeper any more,” senior lineman Jonah Uithoven said. “It’s not like ‘oh North Pontotoc an easy game’ I want them to have to play and get an easy win.”

In three weeks the Vikings will take the field against Okolona in their first game. Crotwell is hoping to learn a lot about his team in those 48 minutes.

“I want to see how we come off the football and how we handle adversity underneath the Friday night lights,” Crotwell said. “You never know with younger guys how they will handle playing under the lights in a high school football game because some of them have never done it before.”

These offseason practices have been vital for the Vikings development. Now they are just about ready to take field.

“I feel like we grew in a lot of ways, I feel like we still have some work to do but I feel like we will have a good season and I’m really excited,” Addy Bynum.

North Pontotoc kicks off its season on August 30th.