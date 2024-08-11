HSFT Stop #41: Hebron Christian

Pheba, Miss. (WCBI)- Hebron Christian went 0-10 in 2022. Nate Carr took over as head coach last year and the Eagles saw a two-win improvement.

“The guys bought in early, we got to work in the weight room early last year and they bought in to what I brought in and what I was doing,” Carr said.

“We’ve developed a lot more this year. We;’re putting in the hustle and we care about what we’re doing and the team effort,” sophomore running back Gavin Horn said.

The team has grown since Carr took over. The Eagles went from having 12 players in 2023 to 15 this season.

“Last year we had almost a JV squad on Friday nights,” Carr said. “Now we have a good group of upperclassmen so it’ll be exciting.”

Jake Potter will be Hebron Christian’s new face under center this year.

“He played receiver last year. He has two years of varsity experience already and he has upped his 40 time a significant amount since last year,” Carr said.

“He’s an athlete and can adapt to pretty much any situation. He has that born ability to be able to adapt,” senior Davis Foster said.

The players are fully bought in and hungry to keep climbing.

“Personally I think we can put up more than two wins. I’d say closer to 4-5 to open up the season but I’ll take it a game at a time to do what I can each game,” Foster said.

The Eagles’ season gets started on August 23 at Sharkey Issaquena.