HSFT Stop #42: Winston Academy

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Winston Academy football went 8-5 last season and fell in the semifinals of the playoffs.

“I felt like it was kind of unfinished business, so hoping to get it done this year,” senior linebacker Judson Joiner said. “It’s a hard thing to lose that close to the state championship.”

The Patriots will have some holes to fill when it comes to the offensive line. But the biggest role they will need to replace will be Omar Scott at running back. Scott rushed for nearly 2,500 yards during his senior season.

“I think we’ve got the talent to make it far, but we’ve just got to have guys step up,” senior quarterback Holder Tidwell said.

Outside of Scott, the Pats are returning most skill positions — including Tidwell at quarterback.

“The good thing about Holder is you know he’s the same,” head coach Pat Byrd said. “He doesn’t get too high, too low — and he is a fierce competitor.”

This senior class has made runs in the playoffs, but they’ve never gotten to that final game.

“Hopefully they’ll try and take that next step. Try and make it to Jackson Academy in November and have a chance to play for a state championship,” Byrd said.

Winston Academy starts its season with a home game against Heritage Academy on Aug. 23.