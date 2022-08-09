HSFT Stop #43: Eupora Eagles

Eupora, MS (WCBI)- Eupora has been consistent the past two seasons finishing both with a 6-5 record. Taking the next step isn’t easy but it starts with the team’s mentality.

“We challenge the guys to be a little mentally tougher and physically tougher in the off season so we hit the weight room really hard and I think the guys were really excited about that and we came through that really good,” head coach Brad Gray said.

Hard work is a staple for the Eagles and making it through the grind has only made the team closer.

“The ability to work, the way we worked from freshman year even before that,” quarterback Ty Murphy said. “We’ve stayed together the whole time and I think that’s what makes us special, how we’ve bonded and gelled together through all of this.”

A coaches job is easier if the team has player leadership. Eupora has a group of 12 seniors who pave the way for the team.

“Those guys have really pushed, you don’t really have a whole lot if it’s only the coaches pushing for things to be better,” Gray said. “I think that is the difference.”

Senior linebacker Chris Robinson missed last season with an injury, but being sidelined allowed him to see the holes in the team and he’s ready to be part of the solution.

“Stopping the run, that’s the biggest thing,” Robinson said. “I sat there and watched everybody run, we got to stop it this year.”

The Eagles are eager to get back to the playoffs this season and are believe all their work can lead to a deep run.

“We do all the things that we do year round, there is no off season,” Gray said. “We really do everything so we can get better in the front end and as we get better our goal is to get in the playoffs. Everyone knows once you get into the playoffs it’s a five week deal and our goal is to go 5-0.”

Eupora will start it’s season August 26th at home against South Pontotoc.