HSFT Stop #44: Winona Christian

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) — Ashley Kuhn joined the Winona Christian coaching staff last season but when the Stars were looking for a new head coach he stepped in. The move from offensive coordinator to the head man has been seamless.

“It’s been a good process, the kids have bought into what we are trying to do,” Kuhn said. “They have a great attitude and I’m enjoying it.”

This offseason the Stars have gone back to the basics but mastering the little things can lead to major success.

“I feel like we are going to have to focus on our fundamentals,” senior lineman Jase Osborne said. “Being organized and a real balanced team.”

Coaching changes are rarely easy for players but the relationship Kuhn was able to build with the team last year has helped make it a smooth transition.

“It was a lot easier because we already knew how he was going to be with his game plan and offense and we just knew how it was going to be,” senior quarterback Brannon Hill said.

There are only four seniors on the team but they are a tight knit group and want to make their final season under the Friday night lights a memorable one.

“It’s really important,” senior wide receiver Braxton Leach “I really want to make it deep in the playoffs this year and hopefully make it all the way.”

Winona Christian starts the season against West Memphis. Kuhn is ready to see his team compete and use game one as a measuring stick.

“I’m a firm believer that you make your biggest improvement from game one to game two,” Kuhn said. “I want to see us get out there and compete and then take that film and learn from it and continue to grow and get better throughout the season.”