HSFT Stop #45: Victory Christian

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Victory Christian football won just two games last season. On paper, it looks like a rough year for the Eagles — but they’ll tell you it was a big step in the right direction.

“It went a lot better than the season before,” senior running back Jackson Wallace said. “We scored a lot more.”

The Eagles averaged 32 points a game in 2023. That was a huge improvement from 2022, when they were shut out four times.

While the Eagles are still searching for a winning season, head coach Andrew Pace said this team has heart and wants to do something for the school.

Victory Christian will have a small team — even for 8-man football. The Eagles will dress just 14 players this season.

“You get worn out playing both sides of the ball,” Wallace said.

The goal this season is simple: stay in one piece.

“Get through each game and play with heart and hopefully come out with some wins,” Pace said.

Victory Christian starts its season at Unity Christian Academy on Aug. 23.