HSFT Stop #46: Aliceville

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) — Aliceville football has a new man in charge this year. Anthony Sawyer graduated from Aliceville in 1991, now he returns as the head coach. This role means much more to him than any other coaching position.

“I take a lot of pride in that because it is just amazing to come home and see the players buying in and wanting to do it,” Sawyer said. “I’m just really trying to bring that pride back.”

Sawyer is bringing a different scheme and different mentality to the team that all revolves around toughness.

“It’s just consistency. It doesn’t mean nothing if we don’t show up everyday and put in the work,” senior quarterback Javien McGraw said. “Everyone has been here, we’ve been working, we believe in the coaches and I think it is going to pay off.”

With all of the change the transition has been smooth. Seeing every player by in to what Sawyer has preached is only building the team’s confidence.

“When I see them buy in and see them being consistent it just does something to me,” senior linebacker Demario Lawson said.

The Yellowjackets aren’t trying to fool anybody. They are going to play smash mouth football and pound the ball on the ground. The team has confidence that style will lead to winning football.

“We’ve got in my opinion the best running back on this side of the state,” McGraw said.

Lemarcus Bonner appreciates the love from his teammates but he is also completed focused on improving.

“I try not to think about it,” Bonner said. “I try not to get the big head I just try to work hard.”

Everyone in the program has championship expectations. While that’s the goal, the team is making sure to not get ahead of itself.

“You got to go week by week to week,” Bonner said. “You can’t just go one week and jump straight to the next one. I try to take it one week at a time. Consistency and discipline is the main thing.”

The Yellowjackets kick off the season at home on August 23rd against Pickens County.