HSFT Stop #47: Sulligent

Sulligent, Ala. (WCBI)- Sulligent won nine games last season. A four-win improvement from 2022. It was Brian Gunnels’ first year and he immediately turned things around.

“We just had a ton of respect for coach,” senior linebacker Braden Long said. “He came out here, handled business and showed us what leadership and hard work is.”

One reason for the team’s turnaround is that Gunnels runs a tight ship.

“We’ve lost about 10 guys since the summer started with running and conditioning. They couldn’t handle it right now,” Gunnels said. “It’s tough and we tell them that if they can handle it right now in the summer, the games will be easy for you.”

Gunnels is excited about the team’s offense. The Blue Devils return seven starters on offense from last year. JohnWil Spruiel will be Sulligent’s new starting quarterback this year.

“He worked his tail off this summer and knows the playbook. He played defense last year and would go in at QB when the game got out of hand and did well then too,” Gunnels said.

“We got seniors to help him through. If he messes up we won’t be too hard on him. I think he’ll be it,” Sandlin said.

While the Blue Devils are down from 16 seniors to just 12, the expectation is to make it much further than their second round appearance in the playoffs last year.

“This will change history and will be the best season we’ve had in a hot minute. Especially with coach and a good crowd and team supporting us,” Long said.

The Blue Devils’ season gets started on August 23 at Marion County.