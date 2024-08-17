HSFT Stop #48: South Lamar

MILLPORT, Al. (WCBI) — South Lamar football went 8-4 last season, finishing second in their region. But the Stallions’ season came to an end in lopsided loss in the second round of the playoffs.

“Season didn’t end how we wanted it to,” senior lineman Chad McGarity said. “We’ve been working a lot this offseason to get better.”

The key this offseason has been working on depth to ensure this year’s team can play all four quarters.

“We’ve got to finish some ball games,” head coach Clay Gilliam said. “We had one or two ball games slip away from us right there at the end and I’d like to see us finish those games.”

Gilliam said he’s seen a lot of change in his group over the offseason, especially when it comes to conditioning.

The Stallions will have a new quarterback under center this season: sophomore Kye Crimm.

“[He’s] done a really good job for us this spring and fall and summer,” Gilliam said. “I couldn’t be more proud for him.”

The goal for this group of seniors is win as much as they can in their last season.

“I just want to see us get better every game and win,” senior wide receiver Landon McCarra said. “Most importantly, compete and just get better every day.”

South Lamar opens its season at home against Lamar County on Aug. 23.